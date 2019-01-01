IBM (NYSE:IBM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IBM
The latest price target for IBM (NYSE: IBM) was reported by Tigress Financial on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $139.00 expecting IBM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.69% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IBM (NYSE: IBM) was provided by Tigress Financial, and IBM maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IBM, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IBM was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IBM (IBM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $133.00 to $139.00. The current price IBM (IBM) is trading at is $142.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
