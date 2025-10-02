Apple To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley raised Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) price target from $365 to $425. Morgan Stanley analyst Christopher Snyder maintained an Overweight rating. Acuity shares closed at $363.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) from $290 to $354. Deutsche Bank analyst Richa Harnain maintained a Buy rating. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $298.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) price target from $91 to $97. B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained an Underperform rating. T. Rowe Price shares closed at $101.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) from $550 to $575. Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $404.21 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) from $34 to $29. Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Neutral rating. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $25.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler slashed Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) price target from $149 to $145. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating. Kimberly-Clark shares settled at $123.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) price target from $106 to $91. Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English maintained a Buy rating. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $79.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) price target from $139 to $157. B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating. Robinhood shares closed at $139.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from $24 to $27. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy maintained a Buy rating. Levi Strauss shares settled at $24.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $240 to $298. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares closed at $255.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
