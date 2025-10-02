Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Dividend Yield: 3.36%

analyst Jeffrey Hammond downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $33 to $24 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Matt Summerville maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $33 to $24 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On Aug. 11, Hillenbrand reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dividend Yield: 3.48%

analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $148 to $132 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $152 to $142 on Sept. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $152 to $142 on Sept. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Sept. 30, Paychex posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Dividend Yield: 3.73%

analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $74 to $84 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $84 to $95 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst David Manthey maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $84 to $95 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY will hold a conference call to review its fiscal year 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Photo via Shutterstock