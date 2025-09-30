Nvidia To Rally More Than 37%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- TD Cowen raised Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) price target from $354 to $399. TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained a Buy rating. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $308.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $230 to $250. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $181.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Tigress Financial boosted Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) price target from $285 to $305. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Strong Buy rating. Garmin shares closed at $245.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson raised the price target for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) from $26 to $32. DA Davidson analyst Griffin Bryan maintained a Neutral rating. Winnebago shares closed at $33.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut the price target for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) from $244 to $237. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating. Vail Resorts shares closed at $148.06 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim cut The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) price target from $75 to $55. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating. Trade Desk shares settled at $49.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) price target from $270 to $300. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained an Overweight rating. Analog Devices shares closed at $244.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research raised Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) price target from $180 to $210. Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner maintained a Buy rating. Electronic Arts shares closed at $202.05 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) from $30 to $35. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating. Carnival shares settled at $29.40 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) price target from $765 to $770. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Spotify shares closed at $728.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
