Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Are Set To Fly In September

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: AD)

The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $47.03.

RSI Value: 21.4

21.4 AD Price Action: Shares of Array Digital Infrastructure gained 1.6% to close at $47.97 on Friday.

Shares of Array Digital Infrastructure gained 1.6% to close at $47.97 on Friday.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV)

On Aug. 5, DoubleVerify posted in-line quarterly earnings. “We drove 21% year-over-year growth in Q2, significantly outperforming the revenue expectations we raised at Innovation Day and building momentum across all key areas of the business,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.52.

RSI Value: 24.7

24.7 DV Price Action: Shares of DoubleVerify rose 0.3% to close at $11.89 on Friday.

Shares of DoubleVerify rose 0.3% to close at $11.89 on Friday.

Amber International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: AMBR)

On Sept. 10, Amber International Holding reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter sales results. Michael Wu, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Amber International, said, “We delivered solid overall performance in the second quarter of 2025 with total revenue reaching US$21.0 million, driven by robust growth in wealth management business achieving a record revenue at US$11.5 million, reflecting the success of our institutional-first strategy and demonstrate the scalability of our digital wealth management platform. Our leadership team has not only strengthened our foundation but has positioned us for accelerated, long-term growth as a leading digital wealth management platform in Asia.” The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-weeklow of $2.82.

RSI Value: 29

29 AMBR Price Action: Shares of Amber International fell 5.2% to close at $3.44 on Friday.

Shares of Amber International fell 5.2% to close at $3.44 on Friday.

