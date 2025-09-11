Aon logo on mobile
September 11, 2025 8:08 AM 3 min read

Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo raised W. P. Carey Inc. WPC price target from $68 to $72. Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. W. P. Carey shares closed at $67.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities cut the price target for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from $224 to $218. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $192.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT price target from $9 to $12. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Microbot Medical shares closed at $3.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark increased the price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC from $60 to $75. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. Lattice Semiconductor shares closed at $66.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Aon plc AON from $385 to $430. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Aon shares closed at $362.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO price target from $490 to $550. Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Thermo Fisher shares settled at $476.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD price target from $56 to $66. Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating. Revolution Medicines shares closed at $40.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $245 to $240. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. FedEx shares closed at $225.69 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for JFrog Ltd. FROG from $52 to $55. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane maintained a Buy rating. JFrog shares settled at $49.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup slashed Hess Midstream LP HESM price target from $42 to $41. Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Hess Midstream shares closed at $39.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AON stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AON Logo
AONAon PLC
$367.211.34%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.13
Growth
30.88
Quality
N/A
Value
19.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AVB Logo
AVBAvalonBay Communities Inc
$192.710.04%
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$223.00-1.19%
FROG Logo
FROGJFrog Ltd
$49.66-%
HESM Logo
HESMHess Midstream LP
$39.49-0.08%
LSCC Logo
LSCCLattice Semiconductor Corp
$66.17-%
MBOT Logo
MBOTMicrobot Medical Inc
$3.41-4.48%
RVMD Logo
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$45.0011.3%
TMO Logo
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc
$483.131.38%
WPC Logo
WPCW.P. Carey Inc
$68.010.82%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved