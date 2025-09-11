Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo raised W. P. Carey Inc. WPC price target from $68 to $72. Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. W. P. Carey shares closed at $67.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut the price target for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from $224 to $218. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $192.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT price target from $9 to $12. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Microbot Medical shares closed at $3.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark increased the price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC from $60 to $75. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. Lattice Semiconductor shares closed at $66.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Aon plc AON from $385 to $430. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Aon shares closed at $362.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO price target from $490 to $550. Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Thermo Fisher shares settled at $476.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD price target from $56 to $66. Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating. Revolution Medicines shares closed at $40.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $245 to $240. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. FedEx shares closed at $225.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for JFrog Ltd. FROG from $52 to $55. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane maintained a Buy rating. JFrog shares settled at $49.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup slashed Hess Midstream LP HESM price target from $42 to $41. Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Hess Midstream shares closed at $39.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AON stock? Here’s what analysts think:



