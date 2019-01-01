ñol

Microbot Medical
(NASDAQ:MBOT)
6.17
00
At close: Jun 9
5.56
-0.6100[-9.89%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.31 - 9.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.7M / 7.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 21.3K
Mkt Cap43.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.54
Total Float6.7M

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Microbot Medical

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No Data

Microbot Medical Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Microbot Medical (MBOT)?
A

The latest price target for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting MBOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.15% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Microbot Medical (MBOT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Microbot Medical maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Microbot Medical (MBOT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Microbot Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Microbot Medical was filed on August 18, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 18, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Microbot Medical (MBOT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Microbot Medical (MBOT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $20.00. The current price Microbot Medical (MBOT) is trading at is $6.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

