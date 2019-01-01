Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting MBOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.15% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Microbot Medical maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Microbot Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Microbot Medical was filed on August 18, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 18, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Microbot Medical (MBOT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $20.00. The current price Microbot Medical (MBOT) is trading at is $6.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.