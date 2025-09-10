Adobe Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Adobe Inc. DBE will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share, up from $4.65 per share in the year-ago period. Adobe projects to report quarterly revenue of $5.91 billion, compared to $5.41 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 12, Adobe reported second-quarter revenue of $5.87 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, beating estimates of $4.96 per share.

Adobe shares fell 1.3% to close at $354.06 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $500 to $460 on Sept. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $530 to $460 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $567 to $460 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $430 to $400 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $465 to $450 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying ADBE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock