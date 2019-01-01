Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $670.00 expecting TMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.06% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Thermo Fisher Scientific maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $700.00 to $670.00. The current price Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is trading at is $558.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
