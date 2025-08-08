Pinterest To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Block Inc XYZ price target from $80 to $95. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Vasundhara Govil maintained an Outperform rating. Block shares closed at $76.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Expedia Group Inc EXPE from $211 to $240. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Expedia shares closed at $187.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Rockwell Automation Inc ROK price target from $365 to $345. Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $332.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut the price target for Crocs Inc CROX from $127 to $85. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Crocs shares closed at $74.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Monster Beverage Corp MNST from $54 to $74. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Monster Beverage shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Peloton Interactive Inc PTON price target from $7 to $11.5. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Peloton Interactive shares settled at $7.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Pinterest Inc PINS price target from $41 to $44. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Pinterest shares closed at $39.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities raised Trade Desk Inc TTD price target from $50 to $75. B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $88.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted the price target for Construction Partners Inc ROAD from $112 to $122. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Construction Partners shares settled at $104.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Doximity Inc DOCS price target from $67 to $75. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating. Doximity shares closed at $58.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
