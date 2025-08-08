August 8, 2025 7:24 AM 3 min read

Pinterest To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Block Inc XYZ price target from $80 to $95. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Vasundhara Govil maintained an Outperform rating. Block shares closed at $76.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities boosted the price target for Expedia Group Inc EXPE from $211 to $240. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Expedia shares closed at $187.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut Rockwell Automation Inc ROK price target from $365 to $345. Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $332.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Crocs Inc CROX from $127 to $85. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Crocs shares closed at $74.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Monster Beverage Corp MNST from $54 to $74. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Monster Beverage shares closed at $60.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Peloton Interactive Inc PTON price target from $7 to $11.5. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Peloton Interactive shares settled at $7.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased Pinterest Inc PINS price target from $41 to $44. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Pinterest shares closed at $39.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities raised Trade Desk Inc TTD price target from $50 to $75. B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $88.33 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Construction Partners Inc ROAD from $112 to $122. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Construction Partners shares settled at $104.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised Doximity Inc DOCS price target from $67 to $75. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating. Doximity shares closed at $58.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PINS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CROX Logo
CROXCrocs Inc
$75.491.48%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.63
Growth
47.90
Quality
87.30
Value
43.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOCS Logo
DOCSDoximity Inc
$63.508.45%
EXPE Logo
EXPEExpedia Group Inc
$217.0015.7%
MNST Logo
MNSTMonster Beverage Corp
$66.198.87%
PINS Logo
PINSPinterest Inc
$34.49-11.9%
PTON Logo
PTONPeloton Interactive Inc
$7.485.20%
ROAD Logo
ROADConstruction Partners Inc
$106.501.83%
ROK Logo
ROKRockwell Automation Inc
$329.10-1.05%
TTD Logo
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$60.50-31.5%
XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$83.758.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved