Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting ROAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.17% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) was provided by Raymond James, and Construction Partners upgraded their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Construction Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Construction Partners was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Construction Partners (ROAD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $25.00. The current price Construction Partners (ROAD) is trading at is $22.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
