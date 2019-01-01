Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $277.00 expecting ROK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.96% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Rockwell Automation maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rockwell Automation, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rockwell Automation was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rockwell Automation (ROK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $325.00 to $277.00. The current price Rockwell Automation (ROK) is trading at is $218.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
