American Axle & Manufacturing, Twilio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. AXL to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Axle & Manufacturing shares rose 2.5% to $4.70 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Axle & Manufacturing shares rose 2.5% to $4.70 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA to have earned 31 cents per share on revenue of $13.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 0.5% to $17.96 in after-hours trading.

to have earned 31 cents per share on revenue of $13.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 0.5% to $17.96 in after-hours trading. Twilio Inc. TWLO posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. Twilio expects third-quarter revenue of $1.245 billion to $1.255 billion versus estimates of $1.213 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.01 to $1.06 per share, compared to estimates of $1.14 per share. Twilio shares dipped 11.5% to $108.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TTWO reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. Take-Two Interactive shares jumped 4.6% to $236.99 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. Take-Two Interactive shares jumped 4.6% to $236.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Under Armour Inc. UA to post quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $1.13 billion before the opening bell. Under Armour shares rose 1.3% to $6.35 in after-hours trading.

