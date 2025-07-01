July 1, 2025 1:52 PM 3 min read

Robinhood To Rally More Than 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler raised Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP price target from $143 to $158. Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love maintained a Neutral rating. Mr. Cooper shares closed at $149.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target for GMS Inc. GMS from $105 to $110. Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating. GMS shares closed at $108.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Synovus Financial Corp. SNV price target from $50 to $60. JP Morgan analyst Anthony Elian maintained an Overweight rating. Synovus Financial shares closed at $51.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna cut the price target for Schlumberger Limited SLB from $46 to $44. Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating. SLB shares closed at $33.80 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson slashed the price target for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG from $47 to $45. DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman maintained a Neutral rating. Apogee shares closed at $40.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson raised Progress Software Corporation PRGS price target from $70 to $75. DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner maintained a Buy rating. Progress Software shares settled at $63.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS cut Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG price target from $22 to $21. UBS analyst Bryan Adams maintained a Neutral rating. Conagra shares closed at $20.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $41 to $42. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained an Overweight rating. Pinterest shares closed at $35.86 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Hasbro, Inc. HAS from $66 to $85. Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Hasbro shares settled at $73.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc increased Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $60 to $110. Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff maintained an Overweight rating. Robinhood shares closed at $93.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

