Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) was reported by UBS on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting CAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.66% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) was provided by UBS, and Conagra Brands initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Conagra Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Conagra Brands was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Conagra Brands (CAG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $34.00. The current price Conagra Brands (CAG) is trading at is $33.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
