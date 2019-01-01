Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hasbro
Hasbro Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) was reported by DA Davidson on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $128.00 expecting HAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.43% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) was provided by DA Davidson, and Hasbro maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hasbro, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hasbro was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hasbro (HAS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $121.00 to $128.00. The current price Hasbro (HAS) is trading at is $89.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
