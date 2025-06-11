Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Plunge In June

As of June 11, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX

On June 10, Stitch Fix reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 11 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $325.02 million, beating the $314.44 million consensus estimate. "Stitch Fix delivered strong third quarter results, marked by our overall return to year-over-year revenue growth," said Matt Baer, CEO of Stitch Fix. "Our performance, which exceeded expectations, is the direct result of the strength of the Stitch Fix value proposition and the team's disciplined execution of our strategy." The company's stock jumped around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.98.

RSI Value: 77.5

77.5 SFIX Price Action: Shares of Stitch Fix gained 1.3% to close at $4.79 on Tuesday.

Shares of Stitch Fix gained 1.3% to close at $4.79 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 76.16 Momentum score with Value at 71.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc PLAY

On June 10, Dave & Buster's reported first-quarter revenue of $567.7 million, missing analyst estimates of $576.41 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The entertainment and dining company reported adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, missing estimates of 98 cents per share. "I am pleased to report that we are making good progress and our operating results significantly improved over the course of the first quarter. While performance in the first quarter was nowhere close to where we want and expect to be, our ‘back to basics' strategy is working and is driving a material recovery in our top-line trajectory," said Kevin Sheehan, board chair and interim CEO of Dave & Buster's. The company's stock gained around 18% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $51.27.

RSI Value: 74.4

74.4 PLAY Price Action: Shares of Dave & Buster’s gained 1.2% to close at $25.87 on Tuesday.

