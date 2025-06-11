Datadog To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE price target from $100 to $105. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Lumentum shares closed at $81.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO from $60 to $58. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained an Outperform rating. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares closed at $44.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Insmed Incorporated INSM price target from $90 to $120. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Insmed shares closed at $90.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Illumina, Inc. ILMN from $87 to $99. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson maintained a Hold rating. Illumina shares closed at $87.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG slashed the price target for GitLab Inc. GTLB from $86 to $67. BTIG analyst Gary Powell maintained a Buy rating. GitLab shares closed at $48.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT price target from $35 to $36. Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan maintained a Buy rating. TAT Technologies shares settled at $26.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC price target from $180 to $182. Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $162.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Phillips 66 PSX price target from $149 to $147. Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating. Phillips 66 shares closed at $118.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased the price target for Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC from $9 to $11. BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained a Buy rating. Super Group shares settled at $9.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Datadog, Inc. DDOG price target from $125 to $140. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating. Datadog shares closed at $119.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
