Top 2 Tech And Telecom Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q2

As of June 10, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Walt Disney Co DIS

On June 10, Walt Disney and Comcast Corporation CMCSA finally resolved their years-long dispute over Hulu, with former agreeing to pay an additional sum to acquire Comcast’s remaining stake in the streaming platform. Disney announced it would pay Comcast $439 million to complete the acquisition of the remaining 33% stake in Hulu, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “Completing the Hulu acquisition paves the way for a deeper and more seamless integration of Hulu’s general entertainment content with Disney+ and, soon, with ESPN’s direct-to-consumer product, providing an unrivaled value proposition for consumers.” The company's stock jumped around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $118.63.

74.7 DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney gained 1.6% to close at $115.66 on Monday.

Shares of Disney gained 1.6% to close at $115.66 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 63.05 Momentum score with Value at 53.11.

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT

On May 8, Globalstar reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenue. The company reaffirmed its FY2025 revenue guidance of $260–$285 million with a 50% EBITDA margin. CEO Paul Jacobs cited the launch of Globalstar’s two-way satellite IoT solution and leadership additions as steps toward growth in private wireless and wholesale capacity. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $23.63.

RSI Value: 71.2

71.2 GSAT Price Action: Shares of Globalstar gained 6.5% to close at $21.19 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock