On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) as her final trade.

Freeport-McMoRan moved to reset expectations for its flagship Grasberg mine after completing its investigation into September's mud-flow incident, issuing lower-than-expected multi-year production guidance while signaling that the worst of the operational overhang is easing.

Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform after the company issued updated production and capex guidance for its Indonesian Grasberg mine.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) .

Lending support to her choice, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik, on Nov. 12, maintained Teradyne with a Buy and raised the price target from $117 to $215.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Cisco, on Nov. 12, reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Cisco posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $14.88 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating analyst estimates of 98 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday.

Supporting his view, McKesson, on Nov. 5, posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 earnings guidance.

Price Action:

Freeport-McMoRan shares gained 3.1% to close at $41.25 on Wednesday.

Cisco rose 1.3% to close at $78.39 during the session.

Teradyne shares rose 2.8% to settle at $168.23 on Wednesday.

McKesson shares fell 1% to settle at $852.47.

