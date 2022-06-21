ñol

Watch The Bounce: Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley Analysts Foresee Extended Losses

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 12:32 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Stocks were only pricing in a modest recession, leaving them open to a further worsening in expectations.
  • Private sector balance sheets and lower real interest rates cushion against systemic bear market concerns.

The S&P 500 is rebounding on Tuesday, pushing more than 2.3% higher following the string of events that sent the index into an official bear market.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS and Morgan Stanely MS analysts warn that this rally may soon pop, and we will return to new lows.

"The Bear market will not be over until recession arrives or the risk of one is extinguished,” said Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S Equity Strategist, Mike Wilson.

According to Wilson, if a full-fledged recession becomes the market's base scenario, the S&P 500 may bottom near 2,900, or more than 21% below its previous closing.

Investor sentiment on risk assets has deteriorated in recent weeks as rising inflation, and a hawkish Fed have heightened the threat of a prolonged economic recession.

Stocks were only pricing in a modest recession, according to Goldman Sachs strategists, "leaving them open to a further worsening in expectations."

The current bear market is cyclical, with better private sector balance sheets and lower real interest rates cushioning against systemic concerns associated with structural bear markets.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

 

Goldman Sachs

 

DoorDash Inc DASH

  • Price target: $67
  • Rating: Neutral

Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS

  • Price target: $22
  • Rating: Buy

Sunrun Inc RUN

  • Price target: $40
  • Rating: Buy

Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA

  • Price target: $31
  • Rating: Buy

SunPower Corporation SPWR

  • Price target: $19
  • Rating: Neutral

Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Price target: $74

  • Rating: Equal Weight

Global Payments Inc GPN

  • Price target: $156
  • Rating: Equal Weight

Fiserv Inc FISV

  • Price target: $118
  • Rating: Equal Weight

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc FIS

  • Price target: $114
  • Rating: Equal Weight

FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS

  • Price target: $362
  • Rating: Underweight 

