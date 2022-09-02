by

Upgrades Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce Inc CRM from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Salesforce had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.87 and a 52-week-low of $150.87. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce closed at $153.53.

from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, C3.ai showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.36 and a 52-week-low of $13.37. At the end of the last trading period, C3.ai closed at $14.52. Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for Tilly's Inc TLYS from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Tilly's showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tilly's shows a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.33.

