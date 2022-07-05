ñol

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 10:04 AM | 5 min read
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2022

Upgrades

For Crocs Inc CROX, Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Crocs had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.88 and a 52-week-low of $46.08. Crocs closed at $47.95 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Live Nation Entertainment earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.75 and a 52-week-low of $74.23. At the end of the last trading period, Live Nation Entertainment closed at $83.06.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Excelerate Energy Inc EE was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.82 and a 52-week-low of $18.40. At the end of the last trading period, Excelerate Energy closed at $19.16.

For Antero Resources Corp AR, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Antero Resources earned $1.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.80 and a 52-week-low of $10.91. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Resources closed at $30.74.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to Fox Advisors, the prior rating for Micron Technology Inc MU was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $2.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.65.

For PerkinElmer Inc PKI, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, PerkinElmer had an EPS of $2.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. The current stock performance of PerkinElmer shows a 52-week-high of $203.16 and a 52-week-low of $132.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.07.

For NovoCure Ltd NVCR, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Underperform. In the first quarter, NovoCure showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $207.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.39. NovoCure closed at $73.30 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for HP Inc HPQ was changed from Outperform to In-Line. HP earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.47 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. HP closed at $31.87 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc AVAH from Buy to Hold. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. At the end of the last trading period, Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs closed at $2.37.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Talaris Therapeutics earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.04. At the end of the last trading period, Talaris Therapeutics closed at $2.30.

For Zenvia Inc ZENV, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.84. Zenvia closed at $2.15 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Neutral rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage Corp MNST. The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Monster Beverage. Monster Beverage earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $71.78. Monster Beverage closed at $94.59 at the end of the last trading period.

For SAP SE SAP, Berenberg initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the first quarter, SAP had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $151.48 and a 52-week-low of $88.96. SAP closed at $90.70 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Symbotic Inc SYM. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Symbotic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Symbotic closed at $11.89 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Sinovac Biotech Ltd SVA with a Buy rating. The price target for Sinovac Biotech is set to $6.00. None

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Symbotic Inc SYM. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Symbotic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Symbotic closed at $11.89 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Teradyne Inc TER with a Neutral rating. The price target for Teradyne is set to $120.00. Teradyne earned $0.98 in the first quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teradyne shows a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $84.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.80.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

