Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2021

Upgrades JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) from Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Pearson shows a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.41. read more