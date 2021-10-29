QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 29, 2021 10:05 am
Upgrades

  • For Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Preferred Bank showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.41 and a 52-week-low of $32.87. At the end of the last trading period, Preferred Bank closed at $67.46.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Consolidated Comms Hldgs had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Consolidated Comms Hldgs closed at $7.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS), Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Agilysys showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.09 and a 52-week-low of $25.38. At the end of the last trading period, Agilysys closed at $42.82.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Peabody Energy showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.83 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. Peabody Energy closed at $12.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Xcel Energy earned $1.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xcel Energy shows a 52-week-high of $76.44 and a 52-week-low of $57.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.33.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) from Neutral to Buy. Royalty Pharma earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Royalty Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $53.23 and a 52-week-low of $34.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.20.
  • For Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Horizon Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Horizon Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $20.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.48.
  • For Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. Silicon Motion Technology earned $1.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.87 and a 52-week-low of $35.16. Silicon Motion Technology closed at $69.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Neutral to Buy. Synchrony Finl earned $2.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. Synchrony Finl closed at $46.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRVN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Driven Brands Holdings had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Driven Brands Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $35.56 and a 52-week-low of $22.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.54.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Visteon Corp (NASDAQ:VC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Visteon had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.55 and a 52-week-low of $82.30. Visteon closed at $111.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Brunswick had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The current stock performance of Brunswick shows a 52-week-high of $117.62 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.80.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) from Neutral to Buy. Caterpillar earned $2.66 in the third quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $246.69 and a 52-week-low of $149.63. At the end of the last trading period, Caterpillar closed at $204.09.
  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, argenx had an EPS of $4.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $245.91. argenx closed at $280.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Suncor Energy showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.67. At the end of the last trading period, Suncor Energy closed at $25.91.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Alteryx earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alteryx shows a 52-week-high of $145.41 and a 52-week-low of $66.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.77.

Downgrades

  • Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating for SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) from Outperform to Market Perform. SPS Commerce earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.42 and a 52-week-low of $82.11. SPS Commerce closed at $173.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Futu Holdings had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Futu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $204.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.47.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Monolithic Power Systems showed an EPS of $2.06, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Monolithic Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $551.50 and a 52-week-low of $296.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $549.71.
  • According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Northrop Grumman showed an EPS of $6.63, compared to $5.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northrop Grumman shows a 52-week-high of $408.03 and a 52-week-low of $282.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $358.64.
  • For The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Hershey earned $2.10 in the third quarter, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hershey shows a 52-week-high of $182.71 and a 52-week-low of $135.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $179.40.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) from Buy to Neutral. Werner Enterprises earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. At the end of the last trading period, Werner Enterprises closed at $47.88.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Zendesk earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Zendesk closed at $119.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altria Group shows a 52-week-high of $52.59 and a 52-week-low of $35.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.58.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Annaly Capital Management had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.64 and a 52-week-low of $6.92. At the end of the last trading period, Annaly Capital Management closed at $8.57.
  • For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $85.45. Starbucks closed at $113.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Zendesk earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zendesk shows a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.01.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) from Buy to Hold. Zendesk earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. At the end of the last trading period, Zendesk closed at $119.01.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Frontdoor showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.94 and a 52-week-low of $38.77. Frontdoor closed at $41.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Plains All American earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. At the end of the last trading period, Plains All American closed at $10.24.

Initiations

  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Immunome. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Immunome's EPS was $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.78 and a 52-week-low of $9.28. Immunome closed at $22.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Protagenic Therapeutics is set to $4.00. Protagenic Therapeutics earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Protagenic Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $4.89 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.80.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Humacyte is set to $17.00.  Humacyte closed at $8.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for ACV Auctions. In the second quarter, ACV Auctions earned $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $16.15. ACV Auctions closed at $19.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings. For the second quarter, Xeris Biopharma Holdings had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. At the end of the last trading period, Xeris Biopharma Holdings closed at $1.80.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Zoom Video Communications is set to $255.00. For the second quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Zoom Video Communications shows a 52-week-high of $553.86 and a 52-week-low of $250.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $276.58.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sigilon Therapeutics is set to $14.00. Sigilon Therapeutics earned $0.65 in the second quarter, compared to $2.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sigilon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $54.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.38.
  • With a Perform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Gladstone Land. For the second quarter, Gladstone Land had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.04 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. Gladstone Land closed at $23.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Compass Pathways. Compass Pathways earned $0.44 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.69 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. Compass Pathways closed at $40.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CS Disco is set to $61.00. CS Disco earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.  CS Disco closed at $53.74 at the end of the last trading period.

