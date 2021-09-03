fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.17
380.23
+ 0.04%
BTC/USD
+ 1353.35
50599.99
+ 2.75%
DIA
-0.92
355.79
-0.26%
SPY
-1.02
454.21
-0.23%
TLT
-1.09
150.63
-0.73%
GLD
+ 1.94
167.31
+ 1.15%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 3, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Baxter Intl earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.32 and a 52-week-low of $73.12. Baxter Intl closed at $81.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Black Stone Minerals had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Black Stone Minerals shows a 52-week-high of $11.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.92.
  • For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. Clear Channel Outdoor closed at $2.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ:IPHA), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. At the end of the last trading period, Innate Pharma closed at $4.18.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Thomson Reuters showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.31 and a 52-week-low of $74.82. At the end of the last trading period, Thomson Reuters closed at $119.44.
  • For Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Clorox earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.11 and a 52-week-low of $159.32. At the end of the last trading period, Clorox closed at $170.00.
  • TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $5.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $572.46. At the end of the last trading period, Charter Communications closed at $821.01.
  • For Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Brigham Minerals earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.94 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. At the end of the last trading period, Brigham Minerals closed at $19.55.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Vipshop Holdings showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vipshop Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.68.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Hill-Rom Holdings had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. The current stock performance of Hill-Rom Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $152.37 and a 52-week-low of $80.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.80.
  • According to Telsey Advisory Group, the prior rating for JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, JOANN earned $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, JOANN closed at $12.76.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ecolab is set to $260.00. Ecolab earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $230.00 and a 52-week-low of $181.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.92.
  • Argus Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) with a Buy rating. The price target for NXP Semiconductors is set to $260.00. In the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.72 and a 52-week-low of $117.25. At the end of the last trading period, NXP Semiconductors closed at $211.91.
  • Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) with a Buy rating. The price target for High Tide is set to $15.00. High Tide earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.81. High Tide closed at $7.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream Inc (NYSE:DTM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DT Midstream is set to $49.00. In the second quarter, DT Midstream earned $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.72 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. DT Midstream closed at $46.55 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2021

  read more

Barclays Upgrades Baxter Intl to Overweight, Raises Price Target to $100

Barclays analyst Travis Steed upgrades Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raises the price target from $93 to $100. read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2020

Upgrades read more