Raiffeisen Bank International AG part of Raiffeisen Banking Group is the largest banking group in Austria in terms of total assets. RBG makes up one-fourth of the Austrian banking sector. Raiffeisen Bank regards Austria and Central and Western Europe as its home markets, and it operates three main geographical segments: Central Europe (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia), Southeastern Europe (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania, and Serbia), and Eastern Europe (Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine).