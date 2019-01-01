QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
4.37 - 4.84
Vol / Avg.
50.3K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.14/2.50%
52 Wk
5.05 - 8.43
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
13.14
Open
4.84
P/E
5.64
EPS
0.22
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 6:14AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Raiffeisen Bank International AG part of Raiffeisen Banking Group is the largest banking group in Austria in terms of total assets. RBG makes up one-fourth of the Austrian banking sector. Raiffeisen Bank regards Austria and Central and Western Europe as its home markets, and it operates three main geographical segments: Central Europe (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia), Southeastern Europe (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania, and Serbia), and Eastern Europe (Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine).

Analyst Ratings

Raiffeisen Bank Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTCPK: RAIFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Raiffeisen Bank Intl's (RAIFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raiffeisen Bank Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTCPK: RAIFY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RAIFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY)?

A

The stock price for Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTCPK: RAIFY) is $4.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2012.

Q

When is Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTCPK:RAIFY) reporting earnings?

A

Raiffeisen Bank Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raiffeisen Bank Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY) operate in?

A

Raiffeisen Bank Intl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.