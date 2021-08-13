fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
August 13, 2021 10:11 am
Upgrades

  • For ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, ACV Auctions's EPS was $0.06. The current stock performance of ACV Auctions shows a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.85.
  • For Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Activision Blizzard had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $71.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.17.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Cimarex Energy earned $2.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.39 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Cimarex Energy closed at $65.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Upstart Holdings's EPS was $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $191.89 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. Upstart Holdings closed at $178.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, ContextLogic earned $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. ContextLogic closed at $9.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Cricut's EPS was $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. At the end of the last trading period, Cricut closed at $34.51.
  • For SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $4.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.20.
  • For Xebec Adsorption Inc (OTC:XEBEF), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.68 and a 52-week-low of $2.70. Xebec Adsorption closed at $2.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating for Ag Growth International Inc (OTC:AGGZF) from Outperform to Sector Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.59 and a 52-week-low of $19.57. Ag Growth International closed at $22.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HSBC downgraded the previous rating for KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) from Buy to Hold. KE Holdings earned $0.21 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.40 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. At the end of the last trading period, KE Holdings closed at $19.66.
  • For Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Root earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Root shows a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.54.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Rackspace Technology showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.32. Rackspace Technology closed at $14.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Aprea Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Aprea Therapeutics closed at $4.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Root earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. At the end of the last trading period, Root closed at $5.54.

Initiations

  • With a Neutral rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Redfin. In the second quarter, Redfin showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Redfin shows a 52-week-high of $98.44 and a 52-week-low of $37.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.15.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Hyzon Motors. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Hyzon Motors's EPS was $0.10. Hyzon Motors closed at $6.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For TScan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the end of the last trading period, TScan Therapeutics closed at $10.09.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Bilibili. For the first quarter, Bilibili had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.28. At the end of the last trading period, Bilibili closed at $79.94.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Instil Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TIL). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Instil Bio. Instil Bio earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.42. At the end of the last trading period, Instil Bio closed at $16.45.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Hillman Solutions is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, Hillman Solutions earned $1.82. At the end of the last trading period, Hillman Solutions closed at $13.31.

