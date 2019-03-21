Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Strong Buy. Apple shares rose 0.7 percent to $189.50 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Accumulate to Buy. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.7 percent to $102.07 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from Underweight to Overweight. Nevro shares fell 0.2 percent to $60.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Diplomat Pharmacy fell 3.6 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) from Sell to Neutral. Greenhill shares rose 1.5 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Neutral to Buy. Qorvo shares fell 1.4 percent to close at $69.12 on Wednesday.
- PiperJaffray upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Overweight. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.7 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Internap Corp (NASDAQ: INAP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Internap shares rose 4 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Neutral to Buy. Intl Flavors shares rose 0.02 percent to $122.55 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Steelcase shares gained 1.6 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Magna shares rose 0.2 percent to $49.07 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from Overweight to Neutral. Global Payments shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $133.36 on Tuesday.
- Consumer Edge Research downgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hibbett shares fell 0.59 percent to close at $18.54 on Wednesday.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Hold to Reduce. Sprouts Farmers shares fell 0.9 percent to $21.87 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Extra Space Storage shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $99.27 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Neutral to Sell. Micron shares rose 4.5 percent to $41.92 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Outperform to Neutral. Worldpay shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $107.06 on Wednesday.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Hold to Reduce. Nordstrom fell 1 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vulcan Materials is set to $135. Vulcan Materials shares closed at 115.35 on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twenty-First Century Fox is set to $49. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $38.62 on Wednesday.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals is set to $80. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $45.86 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Callon Petroleum is set to $9. Callon Petroleum shares closed at $7.71 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medicines Company is set to $75. Medicines Company shares closed at $27.05 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Martin Marietta Materials is set to $225. Martin Marietta Materials shares closed at $195.76 on Wednesday.
