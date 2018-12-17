Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2018 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from Hold to Buy. G-III Apparel fell 1.07 percent to close at $28.68 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities upgraded MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. MFA Financial shares rose 0.3 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) from Perform to Outperform. Carlisle shares fell 1.74 percent to close at $96.56 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) from Underperform to Outperform. Scotts Miracle Gro shares rose 1.2 percent to $64.26 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from Neutral to Overweight. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.7 percent to $388.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) from Neutral to Buy. Calyxt shares rose 4.55 percent to close at $9.88 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Hold to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 1.4 percent to $120.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from Hold to Buy. Stanley Black & Decker shares rose 0.34 percent to close at $118.36 on Friday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) from Hold to Buy. Axovant Sciences shares rose 13.9 percent to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from Underweight to Neutral. Genpact shares fell 2.94 percent to close at $27.40 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Bank of America downgraded Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from Neutral to Underperform. Best Buy shares dropped 7.2 percent to $51.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Buy to Neutral. EQM Midstream shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $46.88 on Friday.
  • Barclays downgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Emerson Electric shares fell 0.48 percent to $60.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Buy to Neutral. SCANA shares rose 6.25 percent to close at $50.98 on Friday.
  • Janney Capital downgraded Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) from Buy to Neutral. Chesapeake Utilities shares fell 1 percent to $92.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Hold to Sell. Illinois Tool Works shares fell 1.65 percent to close at $131.04 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Taiwan Liposome Company ADR (NASDAQ: TLC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Taiwan Liposome Company is set to $9. Taiwan Liposome Company shares closed at $5.90 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nightstar Therapeutics is set to $28. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $11.64 on Friday.
  • Argus initiated coverage on Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zions Bancorp is set to $51. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $41.54 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Avaya Holdings is set to $20. Avaya Holdings closed at $17.58 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Skechers is set to $32. Skechers closed at $22.90 on Friday.
  • Jefferies assumed coverage on Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Manchester United is set to $26. Manchester United shares closed at $17.49 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXON + AVYA)

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant In-Licenses 2 Gene Therapies, Agile To Undertake Additional Study Of Contraceptive Patch
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2%; Veritone Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Down Down 350 Points; Xperi Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AXONJefferiesUpgrades3.0
CEQPGoldman SachsUpgrades43.0
CLXTGoldman SachsUpgrades18.0
EMRBarclaysDowngrades71.0
EQMGoldman SachsDowngrades49.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Faces Criminal Charges From Malaysia Over 1MDB Scandal