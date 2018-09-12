Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2018 9:15am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Neutral to Buy. Alcoa shares rose 0.49 percent to $41.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) from Hold to Buy. Immersion shares fell 2.58 percent to close at $10.20 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho upgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Neutral to Buy. Worldpay shares rose 1.04 percent to $99.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) from Neutral to Outperform. BEST shares rose 2.52 percent to $6.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Neutral to Buy. Copa shares rose 0.70 percent to $76.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Northland Securities upgraded DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from Underperform to Market Perform. DexCom shares rose 1.23 percent to $148.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Perform to Outperform. Tiffany shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $123.37 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Texas Roadhouse shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $73.07 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Hold to Sell. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 1.47 percent to $88.25 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Sell. Snap shares fell 4.85 percent to $9.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Hold to Sell. MACOM Technology shares dropped 1.21 percent to close at $21.98 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Del Frisco's shares fell 3.17 percent to close at $8.40 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Buy to Neutral. Lam Research shares fell 2.7 percent to $151.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) from Buy to Hold Maxim Integrated shares fell 1.72 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Par Pacific shares closed at $20.57 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Neutral. Micron shares fell 4.27 percent to $41.74 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Money Express is set to $16. International Money Express shares closed at $10.44 on Tuesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is set to $192. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $113.78 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE: NOAH) with a Buy rating. Noah Holdings shares closed at $38.55 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) with a Buy rating. The price target for Huntington Ingalls is set to $297. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $243.76 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + BSTI)

Macquarie: The Street's 'Over-Bearish' View On China's BEST Is Wrong
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2018
A Running List Of The Companies Blaming Trade Policy For Stifled Earnings, Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Macquarie: The Street's 'Over-Bearish' View On China's BEST Is Wrong