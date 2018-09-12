Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2018
Top Upgrades
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Neutral to Buy. Alcoa shares rose 0.49 percent to $41.07 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) from Hold to Buy. Immersion shares fell 2.58 percent to close at $10.20 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho upgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Neutral to Buy. Worldpay shares rose 1.04 percent to $99.00 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) from Neutral to Outperform. BEST shares rose 2.52 percent to $6.51 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Neutral to Buy. Copa shares rose 0.70 percent to $76.75 in pre-market trading.
- Northland Securities upgraded DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from Underperform to Market Perform. DexCom shares rose 1.23 percent to $148.68 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Perform to Outperform. Tiffany shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $123.37 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Texas Roadhouse shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $73.07 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Hold to Sell. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 1.47 percent to $88.25 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Sell. Snap shares fell 4.85 percent to $9.41 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Hold to Sell. MACOM Technology shares dropped 1.21 percent to close at $21.98 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Del Frisco's shares fell 3.17 percent to close at $8.40 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Buy to Neutral. Lam Research shares fell 2.7 percent to $151.20 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) from Buy to Hold Maxim Integrated shares fell 1.72 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Par Pacific shares closed at $20.57 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Neutral. Micron shares fell 4.27 percent to $41.74 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Money Express is set to $16. International Money Express shares closed at $10.44 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is set to $192. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $113.78 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE: NOAH) with a Buy rating. Noah Holdings shares closed at $38.55 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) with a Buy rating. The price target for Huntington Ingalls is set to $297. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $243.76 on Tuesday.
