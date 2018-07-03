Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Neutral to Buy. Albemarle shares fell 0.90 percent to close at $93.48 on Monday.
- JP Morgan upgraded NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) from Underweight to Overweight. NetEase shares fell 0.80 percent to close at $250.65 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. IQVIA shares fell 0.52 percent to close at $99.30 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Perform to Outperform. Roku shares rose 3.37 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Sell to Neutral. Autoliv shares rose 0.85 percent to $102.53 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) from Neutral to Overweight. VEON shares rose 19.67 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from Buy to Hold. PepsiCo shares fell 0.41 percent to $109.08 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) from Outperform to Neutral. Fastenal shares fell 0.27 percent to close at $48.00 on Monday.
- Barclays downgraded Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) from Overweight to Underweight. Belmond shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $11.20 on Monday.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: COTV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cotiviti shares fell 0.02 percent to close at $44.12 on Monday.
- Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) from Outperform to Neutral. Grainger shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $306.30 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from Buy to Hold. Delta Air shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $49.92 on Monday.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Epizyme shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $13.60 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) from Buy to Hold. American Airlines shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $38.36 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Veru is set to $10. Veru shares closed at $1.95 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for ViewRay is set to $12. ViewRay shares closed at $7.12 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for MeiraGTx is set to $20. MeiraGTx closed at $11.58 on Monday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zafgen is set to $18. Zafgen shares closed at $9.55 on Monday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $44. Veoneer shares closed at $42.65 on Monday.
