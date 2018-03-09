Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Susquehanna upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Neutral to Positive. Helmerich & Payne shares fell 0.15 percent to close at $65.02 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Neutral to Overweight. Commercial Metals shares fell 3.56 percent to close at $25.20 on Thursday.
- Gabelli & Co. upgraded Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from Hold to Buy. Navistar shares rose 3.05 percent to close at $38.17 on Thursday.
- Analysts at JMP Securities upgraded Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Kennedy-Wilson rose 0.89 percent to close at $17.00 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research upgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Neutral to Buy. Nutanix shares rose 2.76 percent to $47.60 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kohl's shares rose 0.98 percent to $62.80 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Neutral to Overweight. Akamai shares rose 1.89 percent to $76.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) from Neutral to Buy. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $22.12 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Match Group shares fell 1.94 percent to $43.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Overweight to Neutral. Fortive shares fell 0.63 percent to $77.87 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley downgraded Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) from Buy to Neutral. AutoWeb shares fell 34.37 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Buy to Hold. Finisar shares fell 10.48 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) from Outperform to Neutral. Ranger Energy shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $8.71 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) from Neutral to Underweight. Insys Therapeutics shares declined 10.69 percent to $6.85 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Buy to Hold. SL Green Realty shares fell 0.61 percent to close at $99.47 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Acacia Communications shares dropped 3.97 percent to $40.37 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) from Buy to Neutral. Vascular Biogenics shares fell 1.89 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded XL Group Ltd. (NYSE: XL) from Outperform to Market Perform. XL Group shares rose 0.09 percent to close at $55.80 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Proteostasis Therapeutics is set to $11. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares closed at $3.61 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Endocyte is set to $20. Endocyte shares closed at $8.06 on Thursday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Miragen Therapeutics is set to $19. Miragen Therapeutics shares closed at $6.44 on Thursday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Kroger is set to $27. Kroger shares closed at $22.98 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) with an Outperform rating. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $17.97 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hortonworks is set to $24. Hortonworks shares closed at $20.44 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ovid Therapeutics is set to $20. Ovid Therapeutics closed at $8.00 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Finisar is set to $21. Finisar shares closed at $20.22 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nutanix is set to $52. Nutanix shares closed at $46.32 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Urban Outfitters is set to $46. Urban Outfitters closed at $35.13 on Thursday.
