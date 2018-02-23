Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 23, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2018 9:44am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at William Blair upgraded Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ: FNGN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Financial Engines shares gained 5.34 percent to $31.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein upgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Market Perform to Outperform. FedEx shares fell 0.02 percent to close at $245.43 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at KLR Group upgraded Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) from Hold to Buy. Devon Energy shares fell 0.43 percent to close at $30.41 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from In-Line to Outperform. Lennar shares closed at $58.43 on Thursday.
  • KLR Group upgraded Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) from Hold to Buy. Continental Resources shares fell 7.86 percent to close at $48.44 on Thursday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) from Overweight to Neutral. Gogo shares fell 0.22 percent to $9.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Workiva shares fell 12.09 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Echo Global Logistics shares rose 2.24 percent to close at $27.35 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) from Buy to Hold. Red Rock Resorts shares fell 2.40 percent to close at $33.76 on Thursday.
  • Benchmark downgraded EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from Buy to Hold. Exact Sciences shares fell 8.89 percent to $40.99 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Buy to Neutral. Acacia Communications shares slipped 15.18 percent to $35.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: QTS) from Buy to Hold. QTS Realty shares rose 1.06 percent to close at $34.37 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD) from Buy to Hold. Brookdale Senior Living shares dropped 19.37 percent to close at $7.18 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Buy to Hold. UPS shares slipped 0.28 percent to $104.79 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) with an Outperform rating. Sun Hydraulics shares closed at $56.55 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $148. Albemarle shares closed at $113.68 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Allergan is set to $200. Allergan closed at $159.40 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus reinstated coverage on Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Western Digital is set to $105. Western Digital shares closed at $85.53 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for iPic Entertainment is set to $15.50. iPic Entertainment shares closed at $13.06 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus reinstated coverage on Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: CFMS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Seagate is set to $49. Seagate shares closed at $51.36 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set to $43. Okta shares closed at $35.82 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Daseke is set to $14. Daseke shares closed at $10.22 on Thursday.

