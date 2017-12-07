Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2017 9:21am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • MKM Partners upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Neutral to Buy. Hyatt shares fell 1.5 percent to close at $71.11 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Neutral to Overweight. AK Steel shares gained 5.4 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) from Outperform to Strong Buy. DaVita shares rose 1.45 percent to $70.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Sell to Hold. Lululemon shares rose 9.14 percent to $73.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Shake Shack shares fell 1.32 percent to close at $41.78 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Instinet upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Neutral to Buy. Lam Research shares rose 1.75 percent to $187.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Neutral to Buy. Commercial Metals shares rose 2.69 percent to close at $20.02 on Wednesday.


Top Downgrades

  • MKM Partners downgraded Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Buy to Neutral. Expedia shares fell 1.65 percent to $117.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Pivotal Research downgraded Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B) from Buy to Hold. Brown-Forman shares fell 0.02 percent to $65.84 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Ctrip.Com International Ltd (GDR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) from Overweight to Neutral. Ctrip.com shares fell 2.5 percent to $44.15 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) from Overweight to Neutral. SecureWorks shares rose 0.15 percent to $9.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Toll Brothers shares fell 0.26 percent to $46.56 in pre-market trading.
  • PiperJaffray downgraded Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from Neutral to Underweight. Yelp shares fell 4.25 percent to $40.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Imperial Capital downgraded Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) from Outperform to In-Line. Bill Barrett shares fell 1.94 percent to $4.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Buy to Hold. Allergan shares dropped 0.64 percent to $166.93 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners downgraded Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) from Buy to Neutral. Priceline shares fell 1 percent to $1,701.89 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Akebia Therapeutics is set to $30. Akebia Therapeutics shares closed at $15.40 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for SYNNEX is set to $145. SYNNEX shares closed at $130.68 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cummins is set to $192. Cummins shares closed at $165.38 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for U.S. Silica is set to $40. U.S. Silica shares closed at $31.80 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sogou is set to $17. Sogou shares closed at $11.43 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WEC Energy is set to $70. WEC Energy shares closed at $68.42 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BorgWarner is set to $63. BorgWarner shares closed at $53.05 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hi-Crush Partners is set to $16. Hi-Crush Partners shares closed at $10.00 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 2U is set to $71. 2U closed at $58.40 on Wednesday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
