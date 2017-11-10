Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Neutral to Outperform. Kohl's shares fell 0.66 percent to $40.90 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from Underperform to Market Perform. Perrigo shares climbed 8.36 percent to close at $87.99 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) from Hold to Buy. Zoe's Kitchen shares rose 2.36 percent to $11.27 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) from Neutral to Outperform. Kinross Gold shares rose 4.55 percent to close at $4.37 on Thursday.
- Roth Capital upgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Neutral to Buy. Canadian Solar shares dropped 10.76 percent to close at $16.84 on Thursday.
- Raymond James upgraded Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Aaron's shares declined 1.03 percent to close at $35.62 on Thursday.
- Berenberg upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Hold to Buy. Hyatt shares fell 0.56 percent to $68.81 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Nomura upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Reduce to Neutral. NVIDIA shares rose 4.93 percent to $215.44 in pre-market trading.
- Needham upgraded CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from Hold to Buy. CVS shares rose 0.70 percent to $69.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE: UBS) from Neutral to Buy. UBS shares rose 1.18 percent to $17.13 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Market Perform to Underperform. Finish Line shares gained 4.17 percent to close at $10.00 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) from Neutral to Underperform. Frontier Communications shares fell 6.91 percent to $7.41 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Roth Capital downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) from Buy to Neutral. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 12.50 percent to close at $1.58 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) from Buy to Hold. Sequential Brands shares fell 38.82 percent to close at $1.45 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) from Buy to Hold. Esterline Technologies shares declined 4.04 percent to close at $89.39 on Thursday.
- Baird downgraded Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) (NYSE: SRC) from Outperform to Neutral. Spirit Realty Capital shares closed at $8.62 on Thursday.
- Sandler O'Neill downgraded Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) from Buy to Hold. MetLife shares closed at $52.81 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Buy to Neutral. Marathon Oil shares fell 0.51 percent to $15.70 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Edgewell Personal Care shares fell 1.31 percent to $58.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Vertical Research Partners downgraded Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) from Buy to Hold. Johnson Controls shares declined 6.07 percent to close at $38.51 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TE Connectivity is set to $105. TE Connectivity shares closed at $92.92 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viking Therapeutics set to $7. Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $2.19 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ablynx is set to $26. Ablynx shares closed at $20.75 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amphenol set to $98. Amphenol shares closed at $86.72 on Thursday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is set to $150. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $135.31 on Thursday.
