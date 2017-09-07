Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2017 9:25am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Buckingham upgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Neutral to Buy. RH shares climbed 36.42 percent to $67.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) from Neutral to Buy. Aptose Biosciences shares rose 12.68 percent to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from Market Perform to Outperform. G-III Apparel shares rose 0.33 percent to $30.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. FireEye shares gained 4.74 percent to $15.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) from Neutral to Overweight. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares fell 0.15 percent to close at $33.30 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Neutral to Buy. JELD-WEN shares gained 4.07 percent to close at $32.23 on Wednesday.
  • Northcoast Research upgraded TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from Neutral to Buy. TJX shares rose 0.74 percent to $73.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) from Neutral to Positive. Praxair shares gained 0.42 percent to $132.33 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) from Overweight to Underweight. Ferrari shares fell 3.88 percent to $112.30 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) from Buy to Neutral. Varian Medical shares rose 0.61 percent to close at $106.73 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from Buy to Neutral. Carrizo Oil shares rose 2.08 percent to close at $13.26 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) from Neutral to Underweight. Fiesta Restaurant shares fell 1.45 percent to close at $17.05 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. KAR Auction shares fell 0.72 percent to $45.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray downgraded Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) from Neutral to Underweight. Bravo Brio Restaurant shares fell 5.26 percent to close at $2.70 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares fell 3.59 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Buy to Neutral. Trivago shares fell 16.34 percent to close at $12.49 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Shiloh Industries is set to $9.50. Shiloh Industries shares closed at $8.90 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $73. DowDuPont shares closed at $64.87 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE: CJ) with a Buy rating. The price target for C&J Energy is set to $37. C&J Energy shares closed at $27.50 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Perrigo is set to $88. Perrigo shares closed at $78.33 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Globus Medical is set to $37. Globus Medical shares closed at $30.02 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AstraZeneca is set to $38. AstraZeneca shares closed at $30.34 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Juno Therapeutics is set to $55. Juno Therapeutics shares closed at $41.41 on Wednesday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) with an Outperform rating. The price target for United States Steel is set to $31. United States Steel shares closed at $27.51 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) with a Buy rating. Aerie Pharma closed at $57.45 on Wednesday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) with an Outperform rating. AK Steel shares closed at $5.84 on Wednesday.

