This Analyst Lowers Price Targets On Visa, Mastercard, American Express; Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

UBS cut Moelis & Company MC price target from $54 to $40. Moelis shares rose 3% to close at $40.84 on Tuesday.

DA Davidson raised Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO price target from $36 to $43. Grocery Outlet shares fell 1% to $42.66 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut the price target on Mastercard Incorporated MA from $357 to $298. Mastercard shares fell 0.3% to $318.37 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut the price target on Visa Inc. V from $239 to $204. Visa shares dropped 0.4% to $199.83 in pre-market trading.

Barclays reduced SAP SE SAP price target from $142 to $108. SAP shares rose 1.4% to $90.36 in pre-market trading.

Stifel cut Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT price target from $100 to $50. Kornit Digital shares fell 24.3% to $23.89 in pre-market trading.

Baird cut Littelfuse, Inc. LFUS price target from $289 to $269. Littelfuse shares rose 1% to close at $250.88 on Tuesday.

Raymond James reduced the price target for CME Group Inc. CME from $254 to $235. CME Group shares rose 0.1% to close at $204.36 on Tuesday.

Piper Sandler lowered price target for American Express Company AXP from $202 to $163. American Express shares fell 0.1% to $139.50 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup raised the price target on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP from $44 to $49. Helmerich & Payne shares fell 7.5% to close at $40.25 on Tuesday.

