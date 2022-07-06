Markets Looking For Recession-Related Comments From Fed, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday

The Nasdaq 100 index settled higher on Tuesday, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA gaining around 2.5% despite JPMorgan lowering the price target on the stock from $395 to $385.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The services PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final services PMI is likely to hold at the 51.6 flash level for June, compared with May's final reading of 53.4.

The ISM services index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services index fell to the weakest level in more than a year to 55.9 in May, with analysts expecting the index declining further to 54.8 in June.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings falling to 11.250 million in May from 11.400 million in April.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET, with markets looking for some insights related to the upcoming rate increase and comments related to recession from the Fed members.

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Check out our premarket coverage here