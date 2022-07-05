ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Tesla, Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 8:25 AM | 2 min read
  • Barclays cut Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $3,200 to $3,000. Alphabet shares fell 0.9% to $2,154.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Cintas Corporation CTAS price target from $517 to $465. Cintas shares rose 0.9% to close at $376.71 on Friday.
  • HSBC cut the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from $146 to $141. Alibaba shares rose 0.8% to $116.89 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $46 to $42. Walgreens shares dropped 0.1% to $38.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY price target from $125 to $112. Ryanair shares fell 1.8% to $67.39 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Factory Orders Might Rise This Much In May, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

  • Credit Suisse cut Morgan Stanley MS price target from $100 to $95. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.5% to $76.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $370 to $280. Meta Platforms shares fell 0.9% to $158.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $42 to $20. Snap shares fell 1.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $395 to $385. Tesla shares fell 0.9% to $675.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham reduced the price target on Carvana Co. CVNA from $80 to $31. Carvana shares fell 2.2% to $21.40 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings