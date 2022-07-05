This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Tesla, Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Barclays cut Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $3,200 to $3,000. Alphabet shares fell 0.9% to $2,154.36 in pre-market trading.

Deutsche Bank lowered Cintas Corporation CTAS price target from $517 to $465. Cintas shares rose 0.9% to close at $376.71 on Friday.

HSBC cut the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from $146 to $141. Alibaba shares rose 0.8% to $116.89 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital cut the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $46 to $42. Walgreens shares dropped 0.1% to $38.51 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James reduced Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY price target from $125 to $112. Ryanair shares fell 1.8% to $67.39 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse cut Morgan Stanley MS price target from $100 to $95. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.5% to $76.40 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc cut Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $370 to $280. Meta Platforms shares fell 0.9% to $158.56 in pre-market trading.

Barclays reduced the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $42 to $20. Snap shares fell 1.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan lowered price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $395 to $385. Tesla shares fell 0.9% to $675.44 in pre-market trading.

Needham reduced the price target on Carvana Co. CVNA from $80 to $31. Carvana shares fell 2.2% to $21.40 in pre-market trading.

