US Factory Orders Might Rise This Much In May, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 3:31 AM | 1 min read

The Nasdaq Composite climbed around 100 points on Friday, with shares of the online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gaining more than 3% in the previous session.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 0.5% in May, following a 0.3% rise in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Investor Movement Index for June is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

