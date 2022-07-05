US Factory Orders Might Rise This Much In May, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

The Nasdaq Composite climbed around 100 points on Friday, with shares of the online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gaining more than 3% in the previous session.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 0.5% in May, following a 0.3% rise in the previous month.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Investor Movement Index for June is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

