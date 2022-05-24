QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Needham reduced WalkMe Ltd. WKME price target from $40 to $20. WalkMe shares dropped 8.1% to close at $12.20 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $50 to $30. Snap shares fell 29.3% to $15.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Big Lots, Inc. BIG from $50 to $32. Big Lots shares fell 2.9% to $26.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Daiwa Capital reduced Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,150 to $800. Tesla shares fell 2.8% to $656.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $325 to $255. Snowflake shares fell 0.6% to $138.08 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

  • Keybanc cut Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $45 to $27. Snap shares fell 29.6% to $15.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL from $300 to $205. Bill.com shares fell 4.2% to $109.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $265 to $230. Dollar General shares rose 3.6% to close at $194.42 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM from $200 to $150. Zoom Video shares rose 6.4% to $95.08 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings