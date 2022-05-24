10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by

Needham reduced WalkMe Ltd. WKME price target from $40 to $20. WalkMe shares dropped 8.1% to close at $12.20 on Monday.

price target from $40 to $20. WalkMe shares dropped 8.1% to close at $12.20 on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $50 to $30. Snap shares fell 29.3% to $15.88 in pre-market trading.

from $50 to $30. Snap shares fell 29.3% to $15.88 in pre-market trading. Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Big Lots, Inc. BIG from $50 to $32. Big Lots shares fell 2.9% to $26.30 in pre-market trading.

from $50 to $32. Big Lots shares fell 2.9% to $26.30 in pre-market trading. Daiwa Capital reduced Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,150 to $800. Tesla shares fell 2.8% to $656.19 in pre-market trading.

price target from $1,150 to $800. Tesla shares fell 2.8% to $656.19 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt cut Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $325 to $255. Snowflake shares fell 0.6% to $138.08 in pre-market trading. Check out this: 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying Keybanc cut Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $45 to $27. Snap shares fell 29.6% to $15.81 in pre-market trading.

price target from $45 to $27. Snap shares fell 29.6% to $15.81 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL from $300 to $205. Bill.com shares fell 4.2% to $109.90 in pre-market trading.

from $300 to $205. Bill.com shares fell 4.2% to $109.90 in pre-market trading. Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $265 to $230. Dollar General shares rose 3.6% to close at $194.42 on Monday.

from $265 to $230. Dollar General shares rose 3.6% to close at $194.42 on Monday. RBC Capital cut the price target on Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM from $200 to $150. Zoom Video shares rose 6.4% to $95.08 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.