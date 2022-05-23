3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Chimerix

The Trade: Chimerix, Inc. CMRX Director Robert Meyer acquired a total of 11,400 shares at an average price of $2.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $23.47 thousand.

Director Robert Meyer acquired a total of 11,400 shares at an average price of $2.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $23.47 thousand. What’s Happening: Emergent BioSolutions recently agreed to acquire Chimerix's exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox.

Emergent BioSolutions recently agreed to acquire Chimerix's exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox. What Chimerix Does: Chimerix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines.

Volcon

The Trade : Volcon, Inc. VLCN Chief Technology Officer Christian Okonsky acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.16. The insider spent around $23.18 thousand to buy those shares.

: Chief Technology Officer Christian Okonsky acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.16. The insider spent around $23.18 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Volcon said it has signed 100 dealers to sell its electric vehicles in North America.

: Volcon said it has signed 100 dealers to sell its electric vehicles in North America. What Volcon Does: Volcon Inc is an all-electric, off-road powersports vehicle company developing and building electric two and four-wheel motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles, also known as side-by-sides, along with a complete line of upgrades and accessories.

