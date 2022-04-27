10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

RBC Capital lowered General Motors Company GM price target from $70 to $58. GM shares rose 1.9% to $38.75 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo raised the price target for Exelon Corporation EXC from $45 to $52. Exelon shares fell 0.9% to $48.00 in pre-market trading.

UBS reduced Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $3,850 to $3,600. Alphabet shares fell 2.8% to $2,307.50 in pre-market trading.

JMP Securities lowered the price target on Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD from $140 to $130. Goosehead Insurance shares dropped 8% to close at $52.71 on Monday.

B of A Securities reduced the price target on Carter's, Inc. CRI from $120 to $82. Carter's shares fell 3% to $84.01 in pre-market trading.

Wolfe Research boosted the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $330 to $350. Microsoft shares rose 4.7% to $283.30 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut the price target for Avery Dennison Corporation AVY from $215 to $195. Avery Dennison shares fell 1.5% to $171.64 in pre-market trading.

Needham reduced Shutterstock, Inc. SSTK price target from $115 to $100. Shutterstock shares rose 0.1% to $74.73 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc lowered Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN price target from $240 to $220. Texas Instruments shares fell 3.7% to $162.15 in pre-market trading.

Cowen & Co. cut Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG price target from $1,950 to $1,830. Chipotle shares rose 3.6% to $1,489.99 in pre-market trading.

