10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 7:45 AM | 2 min read
  • RBC Capital lowered General Motors Company GM price target from $70 to $58. GM shares rose 1.9% to $38.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Exelon Corporation EXC from $45 to $52. Exelon shares fell 0.9% to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS reduced Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $3,850 to $3,600. Alphabet shares fell 2.8% to $2,307.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities lowered the price target on Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD from $140 to $130. Goosehead Insurance shares dropped 8% to close at $52.71 on Monday.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target on Carter's, Inc. CRI from $120 to $82. Carter's shares fell 3% to $84.01 in pre-market trading.

  • Wolfe Research boosted the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $330 to $350. Microsoft shares rose 4.7% to $283.30 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Avery Dennison Corporation AVY from $215 to $195. Avery Dennison shares fell 1.5% to $171.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham reduced Shutterstock, Inc. SSTK price target from $115 to $100. Shutterstock shares rose 0.1% to $74.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN price target from $240 to $220. Texas Instruments shares fell 3.7% to $162.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG price target from $1,950 to $1,830. Chipotle shares rose 3.6% to $1,489.99 in pre-market trading.

