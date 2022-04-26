4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded lower this morning ahead of the release of big tech earnings. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

IMARA

The Trade: IMARA Inc. IMRA 10% owner Braden Michael Leonard acquired a total of 560,000 shares at an average price of $1.40. To acquire these shares, it cost $783.84 thousand.

10% owner Braden Michael Leonard acquired a total of 560,000 shares at an average price of $1.40. To acquire these shares, it cost $783.84 thousand. What’s Happening: Imara recently announced the interim results in the Ardent trial for sickle cell disease and the results in the Forte trial for beta-thalassemia showed no meaningful benefit.

Imara recently announced the interim results in the Ardent trial for sickle cell disease and the results in the Forte trial for beta-thalassemia showed no meaningful benefit. What IMARA Does: Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin.

Athena Gold

The Trade : Athena Gold Corporation AHNR 10% owner John D Gibbs acquired a total of 2,193,750 shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent around $138.21 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner John D Gibbs acquired a total of 2,193,750 shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent around $138.21 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Athena Gold closed CAD $500,000 non brokered private placement.

: Athena Gold closed CAD $500,000 non brokered private placement. What Athena Gold Does: Athena Gold Corp is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in the Western United States. Its core holding is Excelsior Springs Project in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold District

Quantum Energy

The Trade : Quantum Energy, Inc. QEGY CFO William Westbrook acquired a total of 83,000 shares at an average price of $0.34. To acquire these shares, it cost around $28 thousand.

: CFO William Westbrook acquired a total of 83,000 shares at an average price of $0.34. To acquire these shares, it cost around $28 thousand. What’s Happening : Quantum Energy recently announced the approval of a new $2.0 million stock Buy-back Program.

: Quantum Energy recently announced the approval of a new $2.0 million stock Buy-back Program. What Quantum Energy Does: Quantum Energy Inc is a development stage diversified holding company with an emphasis on land holdings, refinery, and fuel distribution. Geographically it holds a presence in the United States and Canada.

