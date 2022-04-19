QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 7:31 AM | 2 min read
  • BMO Capital cut Bank of America Corporation BAC price target from $48 to $46. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $38.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from $643 to $729. Palo Alto shares rose 0.1% to $618.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH from $129 to $135. Ashland Global shares fell 0.1% to $106.81 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK price target from $60 to $56. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.7% to $46.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $245 to $230. J.B. Hunt shares gained 2% to $174.88 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: 4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

  • Barclays reduced the price target on Datadog, Inc. DDOG from $210 to $190. Datadog shares fell 0.3% to $130.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Electronic Arts Inc. EA from $183 to $145. Electronic Arts shares fell 1.4% to $120.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,025 to $1,125. Tesla shares rose 0.5% to $1,008.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation COST price target from $565 to $645. Costco shares rose 0.1% to $582.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $900 to $800. Shopify shares fell 0.6% to $577.59 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings