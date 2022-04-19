10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

BMO Capital cut Bank of America Corporation BAC price target from $48 to $46. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $38.95 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from $643 to $729. Palo Alto shares rose 0.1% to $618.00 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho raised the price target for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH from $129 to $135. Ashland Global shares fell 0.1% to $106.81 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital cut The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK price target from $60 to $56. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.7% to $46.55 in pre-market trading.

Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $245 to $230. J.B. Hunt shares gained 2% to $174.88 in pre-market trading.

Barclays reduced the price target on Datadog, Inc. DDOG from $210 to $190. Datadog shares fell 0.3% to $130.71 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Electronic Arts Inc. EA from $183 to $145. Electronic Arts shares fell 1.4% to $120.48 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,025 to $1,125. Tesla shares rose 0.5% to $1,008.90 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation COST price target from $565 to $645. Costco shares rose 0.1% to $582.73 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $900 to $800. Shopify shares fell 0.6% to $577.59 in pre-market trading.

