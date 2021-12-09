QQQ
-4.03
403.64
-1.01%
BTC/USD
-2904.65
47566.54
-5.76%
DIA
+ 0.54
357.45
+ 0.15%
SPY
-1.77
471.29
-0.38%
TLT
+ 0.83
147.56
+ 0.56%
GLD
-0.94
167.84
-0.56%

Why Southwest Airlines Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byAdam Eckert
December 9, 2021 2:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Southwest Airlines Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) is trading lower Thursday after several analyst firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock. Jefferies was the only firm to downgrade the stock. 

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded Southwest Airlines from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $60 to $45.

The Jefferies analyst pointed to the company's exposure to inflation as a reason for the downgrade.

"We continue to like LUV’s network and strategy; however, we see the potential for outperformance compared to the industry to be limited given higher exposure to inflationary pressures than peers," Kahyaoglu said.

Other Price Target Adjustments:

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained Southwest Airlines with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $64 to $60.
  • Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained Southwest Airlines with a Positive rating and lowered the price target from $56 to $52.
  • MKM Partners analyst Conor Cunningham maintained Southwest Airlines with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $56 to $54.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained Southwest Airlines with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $71 to $65.

Related Link: Expert Ratings For Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded.

LUV Price Action: Southwest Airlines has traded as high as $64.75 and as low as $42.39 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.555 at $43.66 Thursday afternoon.

Photo: eyeImage from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Downgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2021

Upgrades According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ:NVEI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. read more

Jefferies Downgrades Southwest Airlines to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $45

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $60 to $45. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021

  read more
Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airline Citing Cost Pressure

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airline Citing Cost Pressure

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $59 (implying an upside of 20%) from $63. read more