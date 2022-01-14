Barclays Lowers Price Targets On Several Airline Stocks
Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski updated the price targets for several airline stocks.
- The analyst says renewed pandemic effects are likely to impair first-quarter guidance for the airlines; however, he is "optimistic that leisure-focused low-cost carriers can differentiate as 2022 progresses."
- The analyst lowered Southwest Airlines Co's (NYSE:LUV) price target to $59 (an upside of 30%) from $65 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst lowered Spirit Airlines Inc's (NYSE:SAVE) price target to $38 (an upside of 64%) from $46 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst reduced Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ:SNCY) price target to $37 (an upside of 34%) from $41 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst lowered United Airlines Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ:UAL) price target to $52 (an upside of 12%) from $58 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst reduced Allegiant Travel Co's (NASDAQ:ALGT) price target to $275 (an upside of 49%) from $305 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst lowered Delta Air Lines Inc's (NYSE:DAL) price target to $45 (an upside of 12%) from $50 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst lowered Frontier Group Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ:ULCC) price target to $20 (an upside of 45%) from $23 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst reduced JetBlue Airways Corp's (NASDAQ:JBLU) price target to $17 (an upside of 15%) from $20 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $45.32, SAVE by 2.69% at $23.14, SNCY by 2.76% at $27.60, UAL by 3.61% at $46.43, ALGT by 1.29% at $184.97, DAL by 3.61% at $39.98, ULCC by 1.88% at $14.09 and JBLU by 2.18% at $14.79 on the last check Friday.
