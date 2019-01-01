Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Spirit Airlines
The latest price target for Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SAVE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Spirit Airlines downgraded their in-line rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Spirit Airlines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Spirit Airlines was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Spirit Airlines (SAVE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is trading at is $20.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
