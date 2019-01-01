Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Frontier Group Holdings
Frontier Group Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) was reported by Barclays on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting ULCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.87% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) was provided by Barclays, and Frontier Group Holdings maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Frontier Group Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Frontier Group Holdings was filed on January 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $20.00. The current price Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) is trading at is $9.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
