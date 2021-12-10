QQQ
+ 2.46
391.27
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
-145.70
47399.89
-0.31%
DIA
+ 0.56
357.55
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 2.35
464.00
+ 0.5%
TLT
+ 0.52
148.71
+ 0.35%
GLD
+ 0.82
165.06
+ 0.49%

Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target For Several Industrial Stocks

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 10, 2021 12:14 pm
Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target For Several Industrial Stocks

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase Lowered the price target for several multi-industry sector companies.

  • The analyst does not expect supply chain and price/cost headwinds to alleviate in the second half of 2022 for the multi-industry sector. 
  • When balancing the omicron variant, inflation, and forthcoming rate hikes, DeBlase is still "constructive" on the macro outlook but says a "more selective stock positioning framework" is warranted. For most names that she covers, the analyst is not concerned with the premise of "double ordering" constraining the recovery in 2022.
  • The analyst lowered Rockwell Automation Inc's (NYSE:ROKprice target to $336 (a downside of 3.8%) from $337 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst reduced the Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMIprice target to $247 (an upside of 13%) from $251 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The analyst lowered the Dover Corp (NYSE:DOVprice target to $178 (an upside of 4%) from $187 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The analyst cut the Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) price target to $236 (an upside of 13%) from $246 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst lowered the Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRprice target to $112 (an upside of 21.59%) from $116 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst reduced the United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URIprice target to $384 (an upside of 10.7%) from $402 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The analyst lowered the Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWprice target to $220 (a downside of 9.3%) from $231 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The analyst lowered the 3M Co (NYSE:MMMprice target to $182 (an upside of 3.2%) from $192 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: ROK shares are trading higher by 0.86% at $349.54, CMI lower by 0.26% at $219.02, EMR higher by 0.34% at $92.30, HON higher by 1.5% at $209.12, URI lower by 2.74% at $346.76, ITW higher by 0.43% at $242.65, DOV lower by 0.31% at $171.08 and MMM higher by 0.23% at $176.35 on the last check Friday.

